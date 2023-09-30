Friday Night Prep Football Scores in North Central Washington

Friday Night Prep Football Scores in North Central Washington

Photo provided by Central Washington University

The Friday, September 29th scoreboard for North Central Washington High School Football;

Moses Lake 35, at Wenatchee 14

Eastmont 28, at Sunnyside 21

Brewster 19, at Lake Roosevelt 8

Bridgeport 38, Pateros 18

Cashmere 41, Ephrata 6

Omak 60, Chelan 20

Waterville/Mansfield 62, Entiat 32

Manson 49, at Tonasket 8

Prosser 7, at Ellensburg 0

Othello 42, Grandview 0

Okanogan 45, Pullman 14

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 48, at Mary Walker 30

Royal 45, at Wahluke 0

Categories: Articles, KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ