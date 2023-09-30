Friday Night Prep Football Scores in North Central Washington
The Friday, September 29th scoreboard for North Central Washington High School Football;
Moses Lake 35, at Wenatchee 14
Eastmont 28, at Sunnyside 21
Brewster 19, at Lake Roosevelt 8
Bridgeport 38, Pateros 18
Cashmere 41, Ephrata 6
Omak 60, Chelan 20
Waterville/Mansfield 62, Entiat 32
Manson 49, at Tonasket 8
Prosser 7, at Ellensburg 0
Othello 42, Grandview 0
Okanogan 45, Pullman 14
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 48, at Mary Walker 30
Royal 45, at Wahluke 0