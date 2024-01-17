First Tee Central Washington is bringing Gary McCord, longtime CBS golf broadcaster and former PGA Tour pro to Wenatchee for a fundraiser event on Feb. 24th at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

The "Night at the 19th Hole" event featuring Golf Legend Gary McCord will include a plated dinner, putting contest, silent auction, dessert dash, raise the putter and the incredible stories only Gary McCord can tell.

The fundraiser helps support free or reduced costs for youth golf scholarships and mentorships in the Wenatchee Valley. First Tee is a 501(c3) non-profit organization.

McCord was a fan favorite on CBS golf coverage for more than three decades.

He also competed in over 400 PGA Tour events, winning two PGA Tour Champions Tournaments. McCord earned a two-time All American honors at the University of California-Riverside where he won the won the NCAA Division II championship in 1970. He has authored several books, including "Just a Range Ball in a Box of Titleists" and "Golf for Dummies".

You might recall McCord on the big screen playing himself in the 1996 film "Tin Cup" starring Kevin Costner. McCord says the the movie was based on his life.

The First Tee organization helps kids build character and life skills by incorporating the game of golf. The organization has been operating in Chelan County since 2019 at Three Lakes Golf Club in Malaga.

First Tee is open to youth ages 5 to 18. All equipment is provided and full scholarships are available for any child in need.

Event Info and Tickets