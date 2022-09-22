Gering to hold Community Forum in Chelan

Chelan County Commissioner, Tiffany Gering, has announced she will hold a community forum next week.

Gering says she’s holding the session so that the county and its citizens can exchange information.

“What I wanted to do with this community meeting is establish an open forum where different groups from the community can meet and all feel like they can ask questions and share their concerns, as well as get an update on what’s going on at the county level.”

Gering adds that holding such events are an integral part of responsible civics.

“We’re elected to serve the people of Chelan County. So their concerns are always going to be our concerns.”

The meeting’s topics will be wide-ranging and the guest list will include most of the county’s major departments, including the head of its Public Works, Natural Resources, Community Development, and Economic Development & Housing divisions, as well as the county assessor and the sheriff.

The forum will take place next Thursday, September 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chelan Fire Rescue community room on Wapato Avenue in Chelan.