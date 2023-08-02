The friends of three victims killed in an accident on Blewett Pass last weekend have established GoFundMe pages to help with funeral expenses.

Four Western Washington residents in their twenties died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon near Liberty off of U.S. 97 south of Blewett Pass.

The victims were identified as Benjamin Gomez Santana, 23, of Covington, WA, 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent, WA, Halle Cole, 24 of Maple Valley, WA and 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting, WA

Kittitas County deputies say the four people were riding in a Polaris Razor side-by-side on a dirt road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest when it rolled and caught fire.

Two died at the scene and two were flown by helicopter to the Harborview Medical Center burn unit, where they later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

GoFundMe page for Devon Anonson

Devon Anonson with his girlfriend Halle Cole Image from GoFundMe page

GoFundMe page for Halle Cole

Halle Cole Image from GoFundMe page

GoFundMe page for Benjamin Gomez Santana