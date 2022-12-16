GoFundMe Page Set Up For Man Killed In Blewett Pass Crash

There's now a GoFundMe page for a 22-year-old man from Chelan who was killed in a crash on Blewett Pass this week.

The page says Donaciano Servin Orozco Junior was helping his father take his grandmother to an appointment in Seattle at the time of the crash.

It says Servin Orozco Junior was loved and admired by his family, which includes three younger brothers – Daniel, Alex, and Christian

He died when a pickup truck driven by his father lost control and slid head-on into an 18-wheeler on Blewett Pass Wednesday Morning.

His father and grandmother were taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with injuries.

The family says money raised from the GoFundMe page will be used to cover funeral costs for Servin Orozco Junior.

The site had raised close to $15,000 of the $25,000 goal as of early Friday Morning.