Gold, Treasure and More At Chelan County Fairgrounds

North Central Washington Prospectors invites you out to the Chelan County Fairgrounds in Cashmere this weekend for the Gold Treasure and More Show.

62 vendors are signed up to showcase items inside the site's Expo Center.

"Besides the prospecting supplies and the rockhound supplies, there's jewelry vendors, gems and materials. There are gold and silver jewelry vendors". President Don Enright said.

The event has activities on tap as well.

"Outside on the fairgrounds both days, we have a metal detecting hunt where we planted coins and washers for prizes. And to enter into that, you have to pay the five bucks admission," Enright said. "We planted them in a Saturday field on the fairgrounds and we have a Sunday field. We have six washers for Saturday and six washers for Sunday. And the top prize is a metal detector each day."

There will be shows on Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Admission is $5. Children 5 and under are free.

If you're unfamiliar with North Central Washington Prospectors, they bring together people with a common interest in small scale mining and metal detecting.

"A nonprofit organization that deals primarily with prospectors we own. Quite a few gold mining claims on Blewett Pass that are for use for our members. And we promote good citizenship." Enright said. "We have metal detecting outings and local parks. We bury coins for the members and we have a potluck lunch. Then we metal detect for coins and washers turned in for prizes."

If you're interested in becoming a member, head to the North Central Washington Prospectors website.

