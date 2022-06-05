Grand Coulee Dam Laser Light Show And Public Tours Return

After a year hiatus the Grand Coulee Dam Laser Light Show and public tours have returned. Public tours were canceled for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Erica Lopez with the Bureau of Reclamation says that beginning Memorial Day weekend, 'One River Many Voices' and the John Keys III Pump Generating Plant public tours are back. "On May 29, 2021 the Visitors Center re-opened, and the Laser Light Show returned," she said. "This year the light show and the tours began May 28." Public tours are available on a first come first served basis, and admission is free. For accessible accommodations call (509-633-9265).

The light show runs nightly at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time through July 31. Beginning August 1, the show will start at 9:30 p.m. and beginning September 1st through September 30, the show start time is 8:30 p.m. Start times are subject to change, and tickets are not required to enjoy the light show.

Public tours at the John W. Keys III Pump-Generating Plant begin at 10:00 a.m. (12:00 p.m. again at 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. PDT) and run approximately 1 hour. Availability is limited and subject to change. Tours can be cancelled without notice.

Lopez said that Grand Coulee Dam provides year round Visitor Information services and public tours. "The visitors center is open year round, except for major holidays, and the light shows typically run until the end of September. The tours are year round, although everything is subject to change and availability."

The Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center is open daily from 9a.m. to 5p.m.