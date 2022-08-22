Grant Co. Conservation to hold Meeting on Moses Lake Water Quality

The Moses Lake Watershed Council is holding a community meeting to discuss and provide information about the current state of water quality in Moses Lake.

Ronald Scerbicke of the Grant County Conservation District – which chairs and coordinates the council – says the meetings usually occur on a consistent basis but this will be the first one in three years.

“We’ve had a hiatus the past couple of years because of COVID, so we’re just trying to get back in the groove again.”

The meeting will offer the public an opportunity to find out more detail about official studies and observations regarding water quality in Moses Lake, including environmental threats like blue-green algae.

Overall, Scerbicke says most of the information the council will be sharing is good news.

“Water quality has been improving and we just want to get that message out there, especially with all the data that’s been collected by the Moses Lake Irrigation Rehabilitation District. We just want to get that knowledge out to the community and let them know how they can help with the future of lake as well.”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Moses Lake City Hall – 401 S. Balsam St. in Moses Lake.