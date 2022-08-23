Grant County Man Faces Vehicular Homicide

A 22-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges in a 2021 head-on crash that killed a 51-year-old Lind resident.

Court records show Sergio Rodriguez Lopez of Mattawa now has a court date in Grant County Superior Court on Sept. 12.

State troopers say Rodriguez Lopez was driving southbound on SR 243 when he tried to pass an SUV in his pickup truck, but sideswiped the truck and then hit and SUV driven by 51-year-old Francisco J. Novoa of Lind head-on.

Novoa died at the scene of the crash on August 8,2021.

Rodriguez Lopez was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Pasco with injuries.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, and Rodriguez Lopez was charged earlier this month with vehicular homicide.