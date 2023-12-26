Grant County Deputy Involved In Crash That Injures Three People

Moses Lake Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash involving a Grant County Sheriff's deputy on Christmas Day.

The crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. on Stratford Road between Roads 7 and 8-Northeast near Moses Lake.

Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman says it's their policy to let the public know about accidents involving deputies.

"Although collisions involving emergency vehicles are rare, they do attract attention because people expect a higher level of training and a higher level of discipline out of the drivers," said Foremean. "So, we'd certainly be transparent with disclosing that we had the collision."

The deputy involved, Gunnar Hinds, was treated for injuries and released from Samaritan Hospital.

The condition of the two people in the other vehicle is not known, although they were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the other two people have not been released.

Foreman says it's also their practice to refer any accident involving a Grant County deputy to an outside agency.

"In this case, the Moses Lake Police Department will be the ones who conduct the investigation and release further information about that crash," Foreman said.

The deputy was not involved in a chase at the time of the crash, according to Foreman.

He said they would wait for the investigation to conclude before making a public statement on whether the deputy was involved in a chase before the crash.

Foreman also said he did not think the deputy was using lights and a siren but would wait for the investigation for an official determination.