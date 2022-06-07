Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones Announces Retirement

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones has announced he will retire at the end of the month.

Jones’ move comes just two months after he announced he would not seek re-election.

In a Tuesday social media post, Jones said the decision to retire came after a period of “soul searching,” and that he is ready to pursue the next phase of his life.

Jones, who’s in his fourth term as sheriff, was first elected to post in 2011.

The Grant County Commissioners Office must now appoint someone to the role in an interim capacity until a new sheriff is elected this fall.

Three candidates are currently vying for the position; James Baker, Joe Harris, and Joey Kriete.