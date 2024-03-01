Grant County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Two New K9s

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming two new K9s to its ranks.

K9 Malie and K9 Uno are both two-year-old Belgian Malinois who were chosen from a group of 11 dogs that were made available through Alabama Canine of Northport, Alabama.

Deputy Zane Bundy will be partnered with K9 Malie, while K9 Uno is being paired with Deputy Luis Jimenez.

Both dogs and their new handlers must complete required training courses before they can begin serving the sheriff's office as a K9 team.

Bundy and Malie will train for a total of 400 hours, while Jimenez and Uno will only need 200 hours of training, since Jimenez completed his K9 handler courses when he was assigned to his current K9 partner, Zedd.

Zedd, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, is currently the only K9 in the sheriff's office following the loss of three other dogs to retirements and medical issues in the second half of last year.

Zedd is scheduled for retirement once Uno has finished his training requirements.

