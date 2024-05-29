Washington Students Packing More Than Lunch to School; Weapons Charges Rise

A new report reveals an increase in the number of weapons kids are bringing to school in Washington state.

The reports from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) also suggest that School Districts are taking a less than zero tolerance policy on a growing problem.

OSPI reported an 11.6% jump in the number of weapons on found on school grounds in the 2021-22 school year compared  to 2022-23   OSPI reported 2,275 weapon incidents at public and private schools in Washington. 13.8% or 316 involved guns and each instance involving a firearm occurred at a public school campus.  The number of weapons incidents involving guns also increased 34% from the 2021-22 school year to last year's report.

The report on schools nationwide is not yet published but in 2021-22, Washington ranked 11th in the country for students who brought guns to school

 The Lewiston Tribune takes a further look at the this and reports a Washington Post investigation found about 1.1 million students or 1 in 47 attend a school that the media reported a gun was found last year.

Washington prohibits the possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons on school grounds.  The only exceptions are for security and law enforcement personnel.

Zero Tolerance Policy? Not Really

Students found in possession of a firearm anywhere on school grounds face a mandatory expulsion but superintendents have been given discretion to modify expulsions on a case-by-case basis.

Despite the increase in weapons found on Washington’s school grounds, the OSPI is reporting expulsions for weapon incidents decreased 49%. Schools districts increased the number of suspensions by 12% in 2022-23 compared to the prior year.

