Gusty Winds Topple Trees in Grant County

The blustery conditions in the North Central Washington on Monday night and overnight into Tuesday morning downed numerous trees in Grant County.

"With the overnight high winds the Grant County Sheriff's Office received several reports of downed trees," says Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "Many of the trees that fell were blocking roadways and some of them struck homes but none caused any severe damage that we know of. Currently, we don't have an assessment on how much damage was done in a dollar amount by the trees striking homes."

One of the largest trees that fell was on Craw Lane in the Larson Housing Community in Moses Lake.

Public works crews worked through the night to remove the fallen trees from roadways.

A Wind Advisory was in effect from the National Weather Service (NWS) when the trees were toppled.

NWS meteorologist Krista Carrothers say winds at the Grant County Airport gusted to as high as 54 mph just before 1 a.m.