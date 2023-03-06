Heads up Wenatchee, This Isn’t Junk Mail!

A couple years ago, I was doing my annual "Spring cleaning dump run”.

I wrongly assumed that I, as a Wenatchee resident, had my usual two “free dumps” per year. Upon arriving to the City Dump Hut of Love, I was informed by the nice lady in the hut, that “special coupons were recently mailed to you in a Waste Management info packet.”

Get our free mobile app

Oh yeah nice lady in the dump hut, you mean the mailer, that I barely remember and I that I promptly THREW AWAY IN THE TRASH?

Connor Connor loading...

Learn from my mistakes.

Now here comes my Don West voice: Attention Wenatchee residents! The annual mailer from Waste Management has recently arrived at your mailbox!

Connor Connor loading...

Don’t throw it away! It contains valuable information and (this is important) COUPONS FOR TWO FREE DUMP RUNS!

Connor Connor loading...

Rummage through your garbage can and go rescue that darn mailer. You'll thank me later!

The 2023 Wenatchee Residential Service Guide and Important Annual Cleanup Coupons (Seen above) are included in this mailer, and they provide helpful information and discounts to make managing your waste and recycling easy and affordable.

The Wenatchee Residential Service Guide also outlines the services provided by Waste Management, including curbside garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection. It also includes information on what materials can be recycled, how to properly dispose of hazardous waste, and tips for reducing waste and conserving resources. The guide is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to reduce their impact on the environment and keep their neighborhood clean and healthy.

Connor Connor loading...

The Annual Cleanup Coupons included in the mailer provide discounts on services such as bulky item pickup, extra yard waste collection, and extra garbage collection. These coupons are a great way to save money while keeping your home and property clean and tidy. They can also be used to dispose of items that are too large or bulky for regular collection, such as old furniture, appliances, or construction debris.

Connor Connor loading...

For more information on the Wenatchee Residential Service Guide and Annual Cleanup Coupons, visit the Waste Management website.

And don’t be like from two years ago! Don't chuck the mailer in the trash!