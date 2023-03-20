Hep A Outbreak Linked to Item at Washington State Costco Stores

Hep A Outbreak Linked to Item at Washington State Costco Stores

Getty Images/Canva

The FDA is warning people to avoid certain brands of organic strawberries, and have issued a recall on them, after an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) traced an outbreak of Hepatitis A back to the products.

Get our free mobile app

Five people in Washington State have reported contracting Hepatitis A beginning in November of 2022 and into December of 2022.  The CDC does advise it can take several weeks to determine if a person's sickness as a result of a food is part of an outbreak.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
loading...

What Product is being recalled?

The product in question at Costco Stores are frozen Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4lb.  The UPC code is 96619140404 and the best before date is 10/08/2024.  This particular run is available in Costco stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and Utah.

The strawberries in question are believed to have come from certain farms in Baja California, Mexico.  All of the cases reported in Washington State were from the same retain brand according to the CDC's traceback and epidemiological investigation.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
loading...

How do I know if I have Hepatitis A?

Some common signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A are:

  • Yellow skin or eyes
  • Not wanting to eat
  • Upset stomach
  • Stomach pain
  • Throwing up
  • Fever
  • Dark urine or light-colored stools
  • Joint pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Feeling tired

It can take anywhere from two to seven weeks for symptoms to present after exposure to the virus.  Of the five people that have reported contracted Hepatitis A, two have been hospitalized with no deaths reported.

Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images
loading...

What is Hepatitis A?

The CDC describes Hepatitis A as "Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. The hepatitis A virus is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected. The hepatitis A virus is spread when someone ingests the virus, usually through close personal contact with an infected person or from eating contaminated food or drink."

The best way to determine if you have Hepatitis A is through a blood test.  A vaccine is also available to help prevent infection.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

 

Categories: Articles, Breaking News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ