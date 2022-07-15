Highway 97A Closed Due to Fire at Keyes Fibre

A three-alarm fire at Keyes Fibre just north of Wenatchee has completely shut down US 97A through the area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said fire hoses are stretched across the roadway and smoke is affecting visibility, so expect the closure to remain for several hours.

"If you're planning on coming to or from Chelan or vise-versa from Wenatchee, I would highly suggest going around Highway 97/2 and going around that way toward the Beebe Bridge side," said Weber.

Weber adds that motorists traveling across the nearby Odabashian bridge should remember to remain focused on the road so they don't cause any accidents.

Flames could be seen emerging from the roof of the large building earlier. The cause of the fire is still unknown.