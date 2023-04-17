WA DOT Partnering with National Work Zone Awareness Week

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is joining the cause this year.

"We host a month-long work zone campaign every April at WSDOT but we're also partnering with the national campaign this year alongside out own efforts," explains WSDOT spokesperson Tina Werner. "We're doing this to talk about the importance of work zone safety and trying to help every one of our road crew members return safely home to their families at the end of their shift."

Part of this year's campaign is Wednesday's Go Orange Day, when motorists are encouraged to wear orange to show their support for road worker safety.

Werner adds the effort has taken on an even greater importance in recent years due to an uptick in work zone-related injuries and fatalities.

"We have seen some very concerning trends. We're seeing much more speeding and erratic driving in our work zones. We're also seeing a lot more serious crashes on our state highways. So what we're doing this week is designed to help encourage all of us to rededicate and recommit ourselves to work zone safety."

On Friday, road crews around the state will taking part in a brief moment of silence to remember all of those who have died in work zone accidents here in Washington and nationwide.

But Werner says the best way drivers can help out with the cause is staying alert, giving road crews room, slow down and be patient when driving through a work zone.