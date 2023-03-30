Hollywood actors Martin Sheen and his son Emilio Estevez were spotted in downtown Edmonds, WA on Monday and even helped direct traffic briefly according to reports in the Edmonds Beacon. The film actors were in town to shoot a promotional piece with Edmonds native and travel expert Rick Steves of PBS fame. The promo was for the re-release of the 2011 film "The Way starring Sheen and Estevez.

The Edmonds Beacon reports Estevez has the right's to the film and it's expanded re-release will include a bit of Edmonds and Steves as well. It is set for a one night only screening in about 1,000 theaters including the Edmonds area.

Learn more about the screening and streaming event.

Estevez wrote, directed and produced "The Way" which starred his father Martin Sheen as an American who travels to France after his estranged son, played by Estevez is killed while walking the Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James).

The Camino is a Christian pilgrimage trek from the French border across northern Spain to the place where St. James is believed to be buried.

The film is described by those who have seen it as a unique balance of faith and doubt; sorrow and joy

"The Way" Premiere To Benefit The Walkabout Foundation - Arrivals Emilio Estevez and Martin Sheen at 2011 Premiere of The Way/Getty Images