Homecoming to be Combined with Senior Night for Cascade Kodiaks

Two high school homecoming football games fell victim to the Wenatchee Valley’s poor air quality last Friday.

The Wenatchee Panthers contest against Davis was moved from the Apple Bowl to Quincy – but at least it was played – with the Panthers shutting out the Pirates 43-0.

Up the valley, however, the Cascade Kodiaks homecoming clash with Coupeville was completely smoked out and cancelled outright.

Cascade Athletic Director, Sam Gilstrap, says everything was pointing in favor of playing the game until the day it was supposed to happen.

“The way the air quality was working for us, it worked in our favor every day last week except for game day, Friday. Working with Coupeville, we were able to push the start time to eight o’clock, but the air quality just never worked in our favor. It was definitely a hard decision to make with it being homecoming and with all the festivities that we had planned.”

Gilstrap says the Coupeville game is unlikely to be made up but many of last Friday’s scheduled homecoming activities are being rescheduled for this Friday’s Senior Night contest against Omak.

“We are working to get the homecoming royalty speeches and things like the fireworks within our game against Omak for Senior Night this Friday. So it should work out that instead of having one homecoming and one Senior Night football game, we’re just going to combine them and have one awesome set of festivities on Friday.”

Gilstrap adds that there are already contingency plans being made in the event this week’s game against Omak needs to be relocated from Peshastin due to the smoke.

Admission to all Cascade home football games is free of charge this season as the district’s way of thanking its fans for their support throughout years.