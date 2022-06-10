Housing Options Warming Up As Spring Rolls On

Good news for potential home buyers in the Wenatchee Valley.

According to May data from Pacific Appraisal Associates, options for buyers within the Wenatchee market appear to be opening up, as active listings rose 82% from the month previous and have nearly tripled over the last year.

Total home sales grew by 19% in May.

The average sales price for a residential home dropped slightly last month after jumping by over 30% the month previous.

The Wenatchee market includes Wenatchee, Malaga, East Wenatchee, Orondo and Rock Island.