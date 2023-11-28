A new study compares the level of concern over gun violence in every state and ranks them by state vs. state comparisons and which cities have the greatest or least concerns.

Where does Washington, Oregon or Idaho or the cities of Seattle or Portland fall on the scale?

In its's study, CounselingPsychology.Org says it surveyed Americans in 40 states to determine their level of anxiety about gun violence. Questions ranged from views and personal impacts by gun violence, and government response to gun violence.

The study also examined data to determine any correlation between Americans’ concerns and recent gun violence.

Researchers admit in their study current gun owners are less concerned about gun violence in their city than those who do not own a gun.

The study did not include feedback from residents in 10 states; Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming, due to a lack of response.

It is not clear where those states would have placed in the comparisons.

So where does Washington state rank in terms of concerns over gun violence?

Washington was ranked #7 among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. most concerned about gun violence. Oregon was ranked #11 in the study. Both states have some of the most stringent gun control measures in the country.

Idaho ranked #39 out of the 40 states included in the study, landing nearly last on the list of the gun violence concern scale.

Seattle also placed 4th on the list of cities with the highest level of concern over gun violence in the country, behind New Orleans, Albuquerque, and New York City.

