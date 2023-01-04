Two Arrested By Task Force, U.S. Marshalls For Alleged Stolen Vehicle Spree

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman face numerous charges after being accused of crimes related to stolen vehicles, assault and gun violations in the Wenatchee area.

Detectives say Filiberto Santana and Emilee Stotts fled the scene in a stolen car on Dec. 18 from a weapons offense where a gun was pointed at a victim in the 800 block of North Baker Avenue in East Wenatchee.

Officers then say they spotted Santana and Stotts in a stolen vehicle on Christmas Day and attempted a traffic stop, but the two successfully fled the scene. Officers say Washington state law prohibited them from chasing the vehicle.

Detectives say Santana and Stotts were finally arrested Tuesday after struggling of members of the Columbia River Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshall's office.

Officers say the two were in a car stolen out of Seattle, and that another stolen vehicle was recovered in the vicinity where Santana and Stotts were coming from.

The say evidence recovered at the scene linked Santana and Stotts to numerous vehicle prowls and vehicle thefts in the Wenatchee Valley.

Santana was booked into the Chelan County Jail for arrest warrants relating to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree.

Additional charges for Santana included Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd degree, Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Stotts was also taken to the Chelan County Jail for arrest warrants relating to Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd degree.

Additional new charges against Stotts included Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

Detectives say additional charges are likely after the execute search warrants.