Ellensburg Man Jailed After Allegedly Punching, Biting Pawn Shop Employees

A Kittitas County man has been jailed for allegedly failing to leave after being refused service at an Ellensburg pawn shop, where police say he also assaulted two of its employees.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says officers with the Ellensburg Police Department were dispatched to the store in the 100 block of North Main Street on the morning of Nov. 25 after receiving reports of a disturbance at the location.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers say employees at the store told them that 68-year-old James Michael Cole of Ellensburg had entered the establishment seeking to pawn his tools but was refused service and asked to leave.

When he failed exit the store, police say one of the employees approached Cole to physically remove him from the premises and was punched in the face. After which, a scuffle broke out involving two additional employees, one of whom claimed to have been bitten by Cole during the altercation.

Cole reportedly told investigators that, prior to the melee, one of the store employees had fashioned their thumb and forefinger in the shape of a gun and threatened him, but a subsequent review of the establishment's surveillance video turned up no evidence of this claim.

Detectives say store managers reported Cole was refused service on the day of the alleged assaults after previously being told to leave several days earlier.

He was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and harassment.

During a preliminary appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court on Nov. 26, Cole's bail was imposed at $10,000 by Judge Chris Herion, who also set his trial date for Dec. 4.

Despite being asked to leave the store on two separate occasions and the eventual charges related to the altercation at the business, Cole has reportedly not been trespassed from the property.