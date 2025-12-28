Moses Lake Man Jailed For Alleged Xmas Day Break-In, Assault

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he broke into a woman's home near Moses Lake and assaulted her on Christmas Day.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Roads 6 Southeast and L Southeast at around 10 p.m. after the victim - a woman in her 30s, called 9-1-1 to report the assault and that her attacker had already left her home in his car.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies reportedly passed the man's vehicle while in response and pursued him to a residence in the 10000 block of Road 6 Southeast, where he went inside and refused commands to exit the home.

The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was then called to the location and, after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, officers forcibly entered the residence and placed him in custody.

Sixty-two-year-old Paul White of Moses Lake was transported to the Grant County Jail where he was booked on accusations of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree malicious mischief.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any information about the nature of the alleged attack nor any injuries the woman might have suffered as a result of it.