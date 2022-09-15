Huge Mudslide Blocks North Cascades Highway near Okanogan County

A mudslide has blocked the North Cascades Highway both ways 13 miles east of the Okanogan/Whatcom County line on Wednesday night.

SR 20 is closed between milepost 134 near the Ross trailhead and milepost 173 near Mazama.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the mudslide looks to be five feet tall in some areas.

Highway two is still closed due to the Bolt Creek fire, so drivers will need to take I-90 to cross the Cascades.

There is currently no estimated time for when the road will reopen.