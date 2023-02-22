Hunt fish or hike? You’ll Want to Be Inside the Yakima Sundome

If you hunt, fish or hike or just love to be in the outdoors you'll want to be inside the Yakima Valley Sundome this weekend, February 24 through February 26. It's time for the 32nd annual Central Washington Sportsmen Show in the Yakima Valley Sundome.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE AT THE SHOW THIS YEAR

Like it's been for years the Yakima Valley Sundome will be full of exhibits, displays, and presentations with lots of things to see and do for the entire family. Everything from hunting and fishing gear and guides, outdoor displays and exhibits, fishing boats, camp trailers, and ATVs will be on display. For the first time the show will feature Brad’s World Reptiles from Corvallis, Oregon. A press release says "This is truly a unique experience where visitors embark on an adventure that is enhanced through interactions with amazing live reptiles, amphibians, and other exotic species."

Get our free mobile app

THE POPULAR HORN AND ANTLER COMPETITION IS BACK

The show also will feature the popular Horn and Antler Competition, sponsored by Cabela’s. It's the only competition in central Washington where hunting trophies are scored, then placed on display.

For the first time this year the show will have a Marketplace in the west end of the Sundome. 9 tables are available for where people can bring in gently used or new hunting, fishing, or outdoor items to buy, sell, or trade during Sportsmen Show hours.

Lunker Lake where kids can fish will offer free fishing for kids on Sunday.

FRIDAY IS SENIOR'S DAY AT THE SHOW WITH A DISCOUNT ADMISSION

"General admission is $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for children 6-12. Children under 6 are admitted free. Pay just once and get into the show all three days. Friday is Seniors’ Day with everyone 60 or older getting into the show for $7.00 and Sunday is Kids’ Day, where all kids ages 6-12 are admitted for $2.00 off the normal admission price. There is also a discount for all members of the military, which is $2.00 off any admission all weekend with their military ID. Remember to get your hand stamped and you can return to the show the rest of the weekend."

GET THERE EARLY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AND YOU'LL RECEIVE A PRIZE

Show hours are Friday noon to 7:00pm; Saturday 10:00am to 6:00pm; and Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm. For those who come early, a special prize awaits them at the entrance of the show.

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES: