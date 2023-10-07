Injured Deaf Hiker Rescued From Pacific Crest Trail

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is reporting the successful rescue of an injured deaf hiker from the Pacific Crest Trail.

Deputies say another hiker called 911after coming across 55-year-old Tak Soohyun of Seattle, who had a broken ankle on the trail several miles from Snoqualmie Pass.

Officers say a wheeled litter was used to get Soohyun safely down to the trailhead, where she was taken to a hospital in Seattle by friends.

A sheriff's office volunteer, Shevonne Putnam, who is a certified American Sign Language interpreter, is being credited for giving crucial assistance to the rescue.

Deputies say Putnam was among the first to arrive at the search scene and is being credited for her ability to bring calm to a tough situation.

Soohyun had been on a hike with two other companions, who are also deaf.

King County Search and Rescue and Seattle Mountain Rescue were called to assist with the rescue.

The rescue took place Thursday afternoon.