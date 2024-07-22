SR 20 Closed Again For Nine Miles After Spread Of Easy Fire

State Route 20 North Cascades Highway is now closed for a nine mile stretch in between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead because of fire activity with the close by Easy Fire.

Drivers are being advised to use U.S. Hwy. 2 or I-90 since there are no local detours.

There is no estimated reopening time SR 20. The fire is 17 miles west of Mazama. The highway was previously closed for several hours after the fire ignited last Thursday.

Photo: Smoke rises above the Easy Fire on July 18, 2024 in the Methow Valley in north central Washington. Source: USFS

The Easy Fire has extended over a ridge and is threatening the Pacific Crest Hiking Trail, while also moving slowly down slope toward Highway 20.

Northwest Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Lonnie Click assumed command for operations on the Easy Fire at 6:00 am Sunday.

Separate daily reports are now being issued for the Pioneer and Easy Fires.

Firefighters from the Easy Fire were also sent to two small lightning caused fires in the Kitling Peak area over the weekend.

The Kitling Peak Fire was 100% contained and is being monitored. The other lightning-caused fire is small and located in a remote, difficult to access area surrounded by rock and not expected to spread.

There are no evacuations in place for the Easy Fire. Anyone recreating in the area should be aware of the surroundings and stay out of closed areas.

Pacific Crest Trail hikers are being advised to carry extra food to be able to pass through without getting supplies in Stehekin. The precaution is urged because evacuation notices in Stehekin could affect access to the town as well as mail and supplies in the town.

There are several closed trails in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. They include:

PCT #2000 Between Grasshopper Pass and Rainy Pass

West Fork Methow Trail #480 From Trout Creek to PCT Tr. #2000

Cutthroat Tr. #483 is Closed beyond Cutthroat Lake

Easy Pass Tr. #741

East Creek Tr. #756

Boulder Creek Tr. #729

Mill Creek Tr. # 755