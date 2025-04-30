Drivers To See Many Logging Trucks Over SR-20, Says Forest Service

Motorists traveling over the North Cascades should be prepared to encounter logging trucks for the remainder of spring on a long stretch State Route 20.

Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest say the trucks will be active on 114 miles of the highway between Carlton and Rockport until June.

The trucks will be hauling timber from a recent sale in the Elderberry Canyon and Chimicum Canyon areas west of Carlton using Forest Roads 4342-300 and 4342-200.

Approximately 500 loads of logs will be moved over 130 miles by truck from the sale site to the Darrington area in Snohomish County for further processing.

Drivers should expect logging truck traffic to be the most active from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and some weekends.

The U.S. Forest Service and the Washington State Department of Transportation say motorists should give logging trucks plenty of space and maintain a safe distance when traveling behind them.

The logs being moved are part of the Mission Stewardship sale, which is part of the Mission Restoration Project on the Methow Valley Ranger District.