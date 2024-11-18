DOT Closes North Cascades Highway For Season

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the seasonal closure of the North Cascades Highway.

The 37-mile stretch of State Route 20 between the Ross Dam Trailhead (milepost 134) and Silver Star (milepost 171) closes annually due to heavy snowfall and avalanche risks during the colder months.

DOT spokesperson, Lauren Loebsack, says the decision to implement the seasonal closure was made because of recent weather events and upcoming forecasts.

"Looking at what came down over last weekend when the highway got fifteen inches of snow, and the type of snow it was coupled with what's coming up this week, our avalanche and maintenance crews determined it was time to keep the highway closed for the season because the avalanche risk is too great."

Monday's permanent seasonal closure followed a temporary closure that was enacted last Friday, Nov. 15.

"The reason we called it temporary was because if we can get back in there and clear the roadway for a while we always like to keep that route open for as long as possible," said Loebsack.

Both Rainy and Washington Passes, which have received over 20 inches of snow in the past month, are a part of the closure zone.

Recreationists will still be able to access areas beyond the closure points but are being reminded not to park in the roadway near the closure gates, since the DOT still uses those spaces as turnaround points for their maintenance vehicles.

Monday's closure date is in line with annual norms for shutting down the highway over its 52-year history.

The road will reopen next spring.