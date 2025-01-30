National Forest Reminding Visitors To Be Alert For Avalanches

With heavy snow in the forecast for the mountains of North Central Washington in the days ahead, the National Forest Service is reminding visitors to be aware of the risk for avalanches.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says it's always important to check the latest avalanche forecasts before venturing into mountainous areas.

"Visitors need to be sure to check the Northwest Avalanche Center website for current avalanche conditions and weather forecasts. Especially this weekend, since the new snow we'll be getting will most likely not bond well and the avalanche danger has the potential to be high."

DeMario is also advising winter recreationists to consider what routes they'll be traversing in advance and to take heed of the avalanche terrain while in the national forest.

"Before traveling to the national forest, research the trail you’ll travel on as it might take you through avalanche paths. To avoid avalanches, consider choosing lower elevation or lower angle terrain and avoid steep, wind-loaded slopes where drifting snow adds weight on the leeward side."

DeMario adds that recreationists should make certain their equipment is in working order, and that it's also wise to learn basic repair skills for things like skis, snowshoes, backpacks, and snowmobiles, and that it's also a good idea to carry a repair kit for such items.

Forest Service officials also say to postpone your trip if inclement weather or high-risk avalanche conditions are predicted.