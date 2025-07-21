A man has injuries after falling asleep at the wheel Saturday night.

Washington State Patrol said it happened at 11:45 on State Route 20 in Okanogan County near Diablo Lake.

The driver of an SUV, 42-year-old Brandon Johnson of Tacoma, reportedly fell asleep and failed to negotiate a turn, struck multiple boulders, and came to rest 20 feet off the roadway.

Medics took Johnson to Mid Valley Hospital in Omak for his injuries.

Troopers say the crash totaled the vehicle, but neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the accident.