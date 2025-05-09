A 70-year-old Omak man has died after striking a deer with his motorcycle on State Route 20.

Washington State Patrol says it happened at approximately 11:48 a.m. Friday when the man, whose name is redacted pending next of kin notification, rode his bike eastbound on State Route 20 near milepost 274 in Okanogan County when the deer entered the lane.

Troopers say he died at the scene, even though he wore a helmet and drugs and alcohol did not influence the accident.