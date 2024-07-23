SR-20 Still Closed Because Of Uncontained Easy Fire

The Easy Fire is continuing its steady burn with zero containment approximately 17 miles west of Mazama.

The blaze was ignited by lightning last Wednesday, July 17, and is burning in dense timber and dead trees very close to State Route 20 (SR-20) and the Pacific Crest Trail.

Fire information spokesperson, Lauren Durocher, says a nine-mile stretch of SR-20 between Granite Creek and the Easy Pass Trailhead remains closed because of the fire.

"The highway closure was necessitated by steep slopes where the fire is burning that can cause rocks and debris, as well as trees to fall onto and near the roadway and that's obviously a hazard for the public. So that's why the highway is closed."

Durocher says crews are working feverishly to mitigate the hazards so the highway can reopen.

"Crews are currently felling dead trees between the fire's active edges and the highway to help mitigate some of those hazards and limit the fire's spread towards the highway."

Although the fire has crept closer to the Pacific Crest Trail, the popular recreation system remains open at this time.

The blaze has torched 354 acres with 30 personnel currently assigned to the fire, including helicopter crews performing water drops.

Fire managers say the austere terrain is preventing a direct attack on the blaze but crews are working to install sprinkler system and construct makeshift fire lines by using natural barriers such as avalanche chutes and burn scars from previous fires.

No evacuation notices have been issued and the fire is expected to continue burning with moderate development over the next few days.