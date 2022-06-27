Inslee says No to Suspending Gas Taxes

Governors across the nation are poised with the question on whether or not they will suspect their state gas tax due to surging gas prices. Gov. Inslee explains that this state will most likely not see a gas tax.

On June 22, President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend federal gas and diesel taxes for three months. He also urged state governors to suspend their state gas taxes.

A proposed state and federal gas tax relief would save consumers $0.67 per gallon in Washington state.

“You can't trust the oil companies just to pass on every tax break that they get. They're going to grab hold of that and just jack up their own prices,” Gov. Inslee said. “They know how much pain the market will bear and they'll just jack up their prices to that place.”

Inslee said that suspending the state gas tax could potentially put many state road improvement projects on hold.