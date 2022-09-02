Investigators Narrow Search for Dark-Colored SUV in Union Valley Fire Case

The Department of Natural Resources is now looking for a dark-colored SUV that was near the Union Valley Fire Tuesday afternoon.

Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ryan Rodruck says the driver may have important information for their investigation.

Around 2 p.m., the SUV drove up the gravel portion of Union Valley Road and then turned right on Wheatman Road.

Anyone who has information on either the SUV or the Union Valley Fire are encouraged to contact Bruce Long at bruce.long@dnr.wa.gov