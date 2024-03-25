Landmark Coffee Shop In Chelan Heavily Damaged From Sunday Fire

The Apple Cup Cafe in Chelan is closed until further notice after a major fire Sunday morning.

Chelan Fire and Rescue went to the scene at about 2:30 am where they found a fire in the main floor storage area that was quickly spreading up into the attic space.

The department said the concealed spaces in the attic were creating challenges for firefighters.

A 2nd and 3rd alarm was requested, bringing fire trucks from Chelan County Fire District 5 in Manson, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, Douglas County Fire District 4 in Orondo, Cashmere Fire, and Chelan County Fire District 6 in Monitor.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A social media post from Chelan Fire and Rescue said, "Unfortunately, the business will be closed for an unknown time."

The Apple Cup Cafe confirmed on social media it would be closed until further notice.

The owners also posted a message thanking the public and fire personnel for noticing and responding to the fire. They said there is no timeline for reopening, but noted their coffee stand is open.

The posting from the owners:

A heartfelt thank you to the citizens who called in suspicious smoke coming from our building. Even more to the brave firefighters from Chelan, Manson, and Wenatchee who came to our aid. We don’t have the words right now to express our deepest gratitude. Also thank you to the Chelan PD, EMS, City of Chelan, and the PUD who showed up in our darkest hour. Right now, we don’t have a timeline on reopening, the level of damage is still unknown.

We will update more as we know more in the coming hours, days and weeks. Our 67th year won’t be our last.

For now, the coffee stand is still up and operating regular hours, come let us pour a little of our community heartfelt love back into your cup.

With all the love and gratitude,

The Petersons