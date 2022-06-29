Investigators say man shot by police fired at officers

Investigators say a man who was shot and killed by Wenatchee police last month fired a gun toward officers and civilians.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (SIU) reports police body camera footage confirms 36-year-old Alexander J. White loaded a pistol in front of officers before firing a single round in their direction from the steps of Living Hope Community Church on May 7.

The SIU says the shot was also fired toward several vendors who were setting up for the Apple Blossom Arts & Crafts Festival at Memorial Park.

Investigators have also verified that White failed to comply with verbal commands from police and that no one was inside the church at the time of the incident.

The SIU also used footage from police car dash cameras and nearby businesses, along with citizen video, witness statements, and evidence collected at the scene in arriving at their conclusions.