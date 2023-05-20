It’s Boating Safety Week, What You Need to Know in WA
It's Boating Safety Week and here's what you need to know.
Every May, the Washington State Parks Recreational Safety Program participates to remind us all about the importance of water safety. The waters of the PNW can sometimes be harsh, as well as cold and dangerous. Safety should be on the minds of EVERYONE who plays on the water.
Of course, the best way to stay safe is to ALWAYS wear a life jacket.
When boating, ALWAYS wear your life jacket. Life jackets save lives. Choosing the right jacket is important.
Did you know?
All vessels (including canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards) must carry at least one properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket (Personal Flotation Device or PFD) for each person on board a vessel.
* Children 12 and under MUST wear a life jacket at all times in a boat on the water.
* Each person on a personal watercraft and anyone being towed behind a boat must wear a life jacket designed for that activity.
If you have ANY questions, contact your local Police department or homeowner's association to find out about additional ordinances in your area.
Are you familiar with boating laws and regulations?
From boat rentals to registering your boat. What to do in a boating accident? It can be overwhelming. Have your questions answered here.