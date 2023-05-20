It&#8217;s Boating Safety Week, What You Need to Know in WA

It’s Boating Safety Week, What You Need to Know in WA

Canva

It's Boating Safety Week and here's what you need to know.

Get our free mobile app

Every May, the Washington State Parks Recreational Safety Program participates to remind us all about the importance of water safety. The waters of the PNW can sometimes be harsh, as well as cold and dangerous. Safety should be on the minds of EVERYONE who plays on the water.

Of course, the best way to stay safe is to ALWAYS wear a life jacket.

Canva
loading...

When boating, ALWAYS wear your life jacket. Life jackets save lives. Choosing the right jacket is important.

Did you know?

Canva
loading...

All vessels (including canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards) must carry at least one properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket (Personal Flotation Device or PFD) for each person on board a vessel.

* Children 12 and under MUST wear a life jacket at all times in a boat on the water.

* Each person on a personal watercraft and anyone being towed behind a boat must wear a life jacket designed for that activity.

If you have ANY questions, contact your local Police department or homeowner's association to find out about additional ordinances in your area.

Are you familiar with boating laws and regulations?

From boat rentals to registering your boat. What to do in a boating accident? It can be overwhelming. Have your questions answered here.

10 Tips to Host a Successful Yard Sale in Washington

If you're planning to host a yard sale or garage sale. Consider using the these tips. Planning and proper execution are necessary. Also, patience and teamwork are great. Planning ahead, advertising, and being an approachable host are beneficial. Follow the tips and you'll be a success!

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds

10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities

Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre

So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?
Filed Under: Boater Safety Week, life jackets, washington
Categories: Featured Story, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ