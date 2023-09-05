It’s Fair Time In Okanogan County!

The Okanogan County Fair starts Thursday at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds in Okanogan.

Interim fair director Stella Columbia says there's certainly a lot going on at this year's fair, but as always the animals will be a prime attraction.

"We have all of our usual lineup of livestock, including the fittings and showings for the lambs, the pigs, the goats, steers, chickens, and rabbits - and then of course, the horse show."

This year's fair also features expanded activities for kids, plenty of food and live entertainment, including country musician Easton Corbin on Thursday night.

Columbia says a lot of people have pitched in to make this year's fair a successful one.

"There has been fantastic support and volunteerism from the community and from fellow county employees to make this happen. They have just been absolutely fantastic in stepping forward and stepping up to the plate and making this happen."

The event runs through Sunday afternoon and will conclude with the coronation of the fair queen at 2:30 p.m.