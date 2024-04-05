Washington Ranks Highest For Burglaries in The Nation

Burglaries in Washington are the highest of any state in the U.S.

Canva Canva loading...

An FBI crime data analysis shows the Washington State burglary rate more than doubles the national rate. Per 100,000 residents, Washington saw 548 burglaries. The national rate saw a average of 254 burglaries per 100,000 residents. You can view a map showing burglary risk in each state.

Canva Canva loading...

New Mexico is second to the Evergreen State with 481 burglaries and Oklahoma is third at 456 burglaries per 100,000 residents. The majority of burglaries in these states took place during the day.

Get our free mobile app

New Hampshire is the safest state with the lowest burglary rate at 76 per 100,000.

Canva Canva loading...

Between 2019 and 2022, burglaries were on the rise in Washington. Over 24,000 break-ins occurred at non-residential buildings and 18,000 break-ins were reported at residential buildings. Stolen vehicles were the items of most value taken. The average value of stolen items taken per burglary was $6,195.

Most home burglaries takek place during the day because of work and school.

Canva Canva loading...

Burglars targeting businesses, tend to offend during the night, when businesses are most-likely unoccupied.

What you can do to protect your home from burglars (a list):

Install security cameras

Invest in a burglar alarm

Install outdoor lighting

Upgrade door locks

Secure your doors and windows

Lock your garage

Keep valuables out of sight

Be smart about your "hide-a-key"

Make it look like your home is occupied

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Best places to live in America Great places to live often have top schools, safe streets, parks, and a sense of community. Stacker compiled a list of the best, using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Aine Givens