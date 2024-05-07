4 Candidates In Race For Douglas County Open Commission Seat

Four people have filed in Douglas County to run for the county commission seat held by Kyle Steinberg, who is not running for reelection.

Jimmy Sherrell, who runs Midland Trucking in Wenatchee, is among them.

He joins Austin Flemens of East Wenatchee, Katie Shafer of Waterville and Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew in the race for the commission District 2 seat.

Incumbent Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Dan Sutton is running unopposed.

The district 3 seat held by Marc Straub is not up for election this year.

Agnew has been Rock Island Mayor for eight years and sat on the city council beforehand.

Of the four district 2 candidates, all but Shafer have filed with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission. None of the three reporting candidates have raised or spent money in the election, according to the commission.

More candidates can still file for office as the filing period lasts through this Friday, May 10.

In a news release, Sherrell said he's had coaching roles with Wenatchee Fire and CBU United Soccer and Wenatchee Lacrosse Youth and High School.

He lives in East Wenatchee with his wife Paula. They have 4 children and 3 grandchildren.

Sherrell is a 1985 graduate of Eastmont High School. He has volunteer experience at the Apple Blossom Festival.