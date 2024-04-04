The Most Disappointing Fast Food Chain in the U.S. Has One Washington Location

A recent study has listed the worst fast food restaurants in the nation.

Not everyone is going to agree with Yahoo Finance's 13 worst rated fast-food restaurants. Most of the restaurants on the list are my favorites. It is fair to note, that I've NEVER stepped inside any location of the nation's worst rated fast-food restaurant. However, my husband is definitely a fan and visits the restaurant often.

When I think of fast-food, I naturally think of McDonald's and Burger King. However, the most disappointing restaurant on the Yahoo Finance study is a seafood place. According to an article at Insider Monkey:

Long John Silver’s tops our list of the worst-rated fast-food restaurants in America according to Reddit. It is an American chain of fast-food restaurants that specializes in seafood. A huge number of Redditors pointed out problems with food quality at Long John Silver’s. Several Redditors labeled the chain as simply awful.

Burger King, Subway, KFC, and Del Taco made the top 5 worst rated fast-food restaurants in America, according to Reddit.

Fans of Long John Silver's can satisfy their seafood craving at the only restaurant remaining in Washington. The address is 2485 Queensgate Drive.

Of course, seafood lovers also have Red Lobster as a choice to get their seafood on.

Red Lobster is located at 1120 Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

