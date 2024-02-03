It's called Candida auris and it's a fungus that could make you sick and kill you.

THE FUNGUS HAS BEEN INFECTING PEOPLE SINCE 2016

Washington State Department of Health officials say four people in the state have tested positive for the fungus infection and they say there could be more people infected in the future. They say it's been making people sick in the state since 2016. Antifungal medications don't always help and the health officials say it's infecting people with weakened immune systems and hospital patients using breathing or feeding tubes and catheters.

WHERE WERE THE FOUR INFECTED IN WA?



The first case this year was reported January 10, but one case was reported in July of last year. The four people who are currently infected were all hospital patients at Kindred Hospital Seattle First Hill. So far no deaths.

THE FUNGUS HAS ONLY INFECTED ONE OF THE FOUR PATIENTS

One of the patients was actually infected with the fungus which means it entered the bloodstream. The other three were what doctors say were "colonized" which they say means that the patients have the fungus on their bodies and can spread it to others.

The fungus was first found in 2009 in Japan. It's been found in 36 states since 2022.

