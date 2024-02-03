Four WA residents Test Positive for Deadly Fungus

Four WA residents Test Positive for Deadly Fungus

Getty Images

It's called Candida auris and it's a fungus that could make you sick and kill you.

THE FUNGUS HAS BEEN INFECTING PEOPLE SINCE 2016

Washington State Department of Health officials say four people in the state have tested positive for the fungus infection and they say there could be more people infected in the future. They say it's been making people sick in the state since 2016. Antifungal medications don't always help and the health officials say it's infecting people with weakened immune systems and hospital patients using breathing or feeding tubes and catheters.

Getty Images
loading...

WHERE WERE THE FOUR INFECTED IN WA?

The first case this year was reported January 10, but one case was reported in July of last year. The four people who are currently infected were all hospital patients at Kindred Hospital Seattle First Hill. So far no deaths.

Getty Images
loading...

THE FUNGUS HAS ONLY INFECTED ONE OF THE FOUR PATIENTS

One of the patients was actually infected with the fungus which means it entered the bloodstream. The other three were what doctors say were "colonized" which they say means that the patients have the fungus on their bodies and can spread it to others.
The fungus was first found in 2009 in Japan. It's been found in 36 states since 2022.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: washington state department of health, Hospital, patients
Categories: Breaking News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ