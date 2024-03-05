Who is Joey Daccord? The Story of Seattle’s Emerging Goaltending Star

Who is the Seattle Kraken goalie behind the team's resurgence?

It's no secret that the Seattle Kraken are playing some of their best hockey this National Hockey League (NHL) season.

The Kraken's successful run has included a six-game winning streak and a solid 3-0 shutout win against the defending Las Vegas Golden Knights in front of nearly 50,00 fans at the Winter Classic. That 3-0 Winter Classic win was back-stopped by their recent goaltending phenom, Joey Daccord.

Joey Daccord's Journey to the NHL.

Joey Daccord's arrival into the Kraken's starting goalie role has been a long journey filled with hard work, determination, and a trip in which Daccord paid his dues. Daccord's journey begins in high school as a student in his hometown of North Andover, Massachusetts. From there, Daccord would spend time with Cushing Academy and 11 games in Junior A hockey with the Boston Junior Bruins in the United States Premier Hockey League.

Daccord was drafted in 2015 by the Ottawa Senators but would play for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States League (USHL) for the 2015-16 season.

From the USHL, Daccord went to Arizona State University (ASU), where he led the league in 2018-19 with seven shutouts.

In April 2019, the Ottawa Senators inked Daccord to an entry-level pro contract where he became the first ASU player to sign with an NHL club. Daccord's NHL debut would come on April 4 when he made 35 saves against Buffalo. From then on, the goalie would spend time in the American Hockey League (AHL) and East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

In 2021, Daccord would be called back to Ottawa but would suffer a season-ending leg injury in March.

Daccord on the Seattle Kraken

Daccord would reach the Seattle Kraken via the 2021 Expansion Draft. He played in five games in the 2021-2022 season with the Kraken and spend time in the AHL with Coachella. The following season, Daccord played primarily with Coachella and helped lead them to the Calder Cup Playoff Finals against the Hershey Bears. Daccord would also spend time with the Charlotte Checkers prior to Coachella.

Daccord has appeared in 24 games with the Kraken this season, including the 2024 Winter Classic. As of now, Daccord has a 15-9-9 record and has a 2.32 goals against. Daccord also has two shutouts during the year, including one in the Winter Classic.

Daccord's Family has a Long Hockey History .

Daccord's father, Brian, is a former netminder who played pro in Switzerland in the National League. Brian Daccord had worked with the Arizona Coyotes as a special assistant to the general manager as well as the director of goaltending operations. Brian Daccord currently coaches the goalies at Boston University. His younger brother Alex also plays goalie and is currently with Saint Anselm College.

