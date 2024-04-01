Police Investigating After Alleged Bomb Threat In Moses Lake

Police in Grant County are investigating after receiving information about a possible bomb threat that was made towards a Moses Lake business on Saturday night.

Sgt. Jeff Sursely of the Moses Lake Police Department says officers were dispatched to SGL Carbon Fibers in the 8700 block of Randolph Road Northeast at just after 11 p.m. after learning of the possible threat.

"Law enforcement was dispatched and we assisted with searching the facility and no explosive devices were located."

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the report was made by someone who claimed a former employee of SGL who was recently terminated told them they had hidden a device on the property prior to their departure.

Sursely says at the moment the claims are unsubstantiated and it's unknown if any charges will be filed.

"If the person who made the threat was just talking to a friend and didn't make a direct threat to the facility then it sounds more like a case of 'hear something, see something, say something' kind of a phone call. If we can identify who the person is that allegedly made the threat, then we'll contact them and see what's going on but it may not result in any charges."

Sursely says the business was not evacuated and the bomb squad was not called in to assist with the search.