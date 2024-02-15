Moses Lake Police Looking For Hit-&-Run Suspect

The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect who is wanted for hitting a man with a pickup truck.

Detectives say the incident occurred last Friday (Feb. 9) at around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Schnierla and Main Streets.

Police Capt. Mike Williams says it appears the hit-and-run was not an accident.

"There is a witness who observed a confrontation between the male who was run over and the occupants of the pickup. Before the collision, the witness saw the male run from the pickup and then the pickup followed him and ran him over near the intersection."

MLPD has released a grainy, black-and-white image of the suspect vehicle which was taken by pausing surveillance footage captured on a VCR.

It depicts what appears to be an older model white or light-colored crew cab pickup truck, which might be missing its right front wheel rim.

Anyone with information about the pickup or the incident is being asked to contact Detective Edmund Guerrero of the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887 and reference case #24ML02012.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

