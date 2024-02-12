Man Jailed After Hitting House, Fence In Off-Road Vehicle

An Adams County man is in jail after police say he caused damage to multiple properties while driving drunk in an off-road vehicle.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened Sunday at around 3 a.m. when deputies attempted to pull over a side-by-side that was driving erratically through multiple neighborhoods in Othello.

Deputies say the driver failed to stop and in an attempt to elude them, plowed through a fence, drove through several yards, and side-swiped a house.

The driver initially got away but residential surveillance footage helped deputies track down the side-by-side to a residence in Othello, where they executed a search warrant and arrested 23-year-old Tyler R. Fegert.

Fegert is now being held in the Adams County Jail where he's facing charges of eluding, DUI, and hit-and-run.

