Two In Jail, Two At Large For Car Theft In Adams County

Two people are in jail and two are still at large in connection with a string of stolen vehicle recoveries that police in Adams County are calling "interconnected".

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a car accident and discovered one of the involved vehicles had been reported stolen out of Ritzville.

They arrested 21-year-old Miyah Lancaster of the Tri-Cities for possession of the stolen car.

Contemporaneously, troopers with the Washington State Patrol also arrested 37-year-old Dexter Wallace of Othello after he led them on a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle out of Ritzville into neighboring Lincoln County.

Investigators also responded to multiple break-ins in the Othello area earlier that morning which resulted in the recovery of two additional stolen vehicles, including one out of Pasco in the area of Booker and Foley Roads.

The sheriff's office believes all of the thefts were part of a coordinated effort and are actively seeking to apprehend 25-year-old Tyler Schneider and 28-year-old Jaime Moran, both of Kennewick, for burglary, possession of stolen property, arson, and other crimes.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is being asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Tipsters can remain anonymous.